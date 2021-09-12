Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases New Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of InterDigital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in InterDigital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in InterDigital by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in InterDigital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in InterDigital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.98. 101,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

