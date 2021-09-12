Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 10,000 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. FMC comprises about 2.2% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.12% of FMC worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 57.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMC traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.12. 1,171,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,799. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

