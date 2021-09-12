Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 15,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Clark Estates Inc. NY reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 2.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $35,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,822. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 120.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFF. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

