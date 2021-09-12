Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 326,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.47% of Cars.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Cars.com by 28.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $14,612,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 65.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,405,000 after acquiring an additional 990,400 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $7,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,876,000 after acquiring an additional 412,315 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of CARS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 262,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,495. The company has a market capitalization of $855.10 million, a PE ratio of 155.02 and a beta of 2.35. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $15.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

