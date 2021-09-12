Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,305 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.0% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.