Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,592 shares during the quarter. Clearway Energy accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.46% of Clearway Energy worth $24,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,704,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,389,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,020,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 374,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 220,308 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 205,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 147,074 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 20,941 shares of company stock valued at $563,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWEN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 494,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,849. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.54. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

