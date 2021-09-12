CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Down 5% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001490 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $1,530.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000970 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00032370 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00026307 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,697,364 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

