CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Tops $0.71

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $3,833.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000972 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00032625 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00025984 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,697,233 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

