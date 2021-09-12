Coin98 (C98) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $127.80 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $643.34 million and approximately $127.80 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for about $3.48 or 0.00007769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 Coin Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

