CoinFi Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $665,430.03 and $10,443.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00062728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00163955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00044784 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

