Collateral Pay Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $19,915.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00185845 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.71 or 1.00163916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.85 or 0.07302296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00931385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

