Color Platform (CLR) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 35.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $343,212.23 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,487.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.64 or 0.01421563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.15 or 0.00488370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.10 or 0.00340972 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00047099 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002857 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

