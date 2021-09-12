ColossusXT 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,937.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 43.4% against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $10,937.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00024786 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008766 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,153,061,716 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.