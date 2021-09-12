Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lowered by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.6% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 165,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,211,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,170,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $272.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.