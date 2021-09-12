Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

NYSE FIX opened at $71.70 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.