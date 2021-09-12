Commerce Bank Buys Shares of 48,459 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $434,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $188,673,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $150,273,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,448,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $27.28 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.21.

