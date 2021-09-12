Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.55.

NYSE:LAD opened at $331.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.19. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.