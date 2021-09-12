Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 104,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 19,669 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

