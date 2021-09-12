Commerce Bank Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 25,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $177.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

