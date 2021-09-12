Commerce Bank Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

NYSE STOR opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

