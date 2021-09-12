Commerce Bank Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 623.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,006 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 667,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after acquiring an additional 390,111 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after acquiring an additional 330,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 324.2% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 533,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,158,000 after acquiring an additional 408,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $72.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

