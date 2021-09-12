Commerce Bank Has $1.31 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Commerce Bank increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $120.46 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $83.90 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.59.

