Commerce Bank Raises Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 9.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 205,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 2,488.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NYSE:TRU opened at $123.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.24.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

