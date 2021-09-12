Commerce Bank Sells 3,822 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

