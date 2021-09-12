Commerce Bank Trims Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lithia Motors by 50.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 22.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.55.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $331.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

