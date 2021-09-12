Comparing Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) & Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00 Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $179.59 billion 1.14 $45.77 billion $2.49 4.60 Meridian $149.57 million 1.15 $26.44 million $4.27 6.56

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 26.10% 11.34% 0.98% Meridian 20.75% 25.72% 2.11%

Volatility & Risk

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meridian beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and investment banking, fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,197 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment comprises of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

