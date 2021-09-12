Comparing Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Ultralife alerts:

36.8% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ultralife has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ultralife and Lightscape Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultralife presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.44%. Given Ultralife’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ultralife is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 3.77% 4.36% 3.73% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultralife and Lightscape Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $107.71 million 1.20 $5.23 million N/A N/A Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Summary

Ultralife beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.