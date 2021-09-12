Conceal Market Cap Hits $3.52 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $15,650.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,041.45 or 1.00051036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00070719 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00890467 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.79 or 0.00447190 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00316027 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00077420 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,607,910 coins and its circulating supply is 11,241,969 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

