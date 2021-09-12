Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. 78,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $474.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth $557,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

