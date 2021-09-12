Conflux Network Reaches One Day Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,006.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.70 or 0.07454837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.84 or 0.00399587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $649.07 or 0.01410824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00127464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.21 or 0.00550385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.18 or 0.00489454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.35 or 0.00342017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006657 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

