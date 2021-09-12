Connectome Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.28 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Connectome has a market capitalization of $151,761.25 and approximately $1.28 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Connectome has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00157222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00044327 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

