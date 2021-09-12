Contentos (COS) Market Cap Hits $72.77 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Contentos has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $72.77 million and $5.05 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00062574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00159787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00044321 BTC.

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,934,718 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

