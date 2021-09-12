Contrasting Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -394.17% -69.42% -26.31% Voyager Therapeutics 13.55% 12.63% 7.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Harpoon Therapeutics and Voyager Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Voyager Therapeutics 0 9 4 0 2.31

Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $31.83, indicating a potential upside of 260.92%. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.41, indicating a potential upside of 215.43%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Voyager Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $17.44 million 16.52 -$49.91 million ($1.99) -4.43 Voyager Therapeutics $171.13 million 0.73 $36.74 million $0.98 3.37

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Harpoon Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz, and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

