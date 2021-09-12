Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of CTS stock traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$12.29. 930,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,308. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 279.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.83 and a 1-year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

