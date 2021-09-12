Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $581,367.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00080772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00127052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00181402 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,106.85 or 1.00288615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.12 or 0.07201708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00910855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 448,819,327 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.