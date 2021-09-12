Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 817,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 135,760 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $16.44 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 2.10.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.