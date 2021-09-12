Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Reduced by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

NASDAQ COST opened at $465.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

