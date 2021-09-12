Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $441.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $137,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $153,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $465.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.31 and a 200 day moving average of $390.31. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

