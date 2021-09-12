Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Cousins Properties worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

CUZ opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

