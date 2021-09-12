Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,956,000 after acquiring an additional 113,935 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUZ opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

