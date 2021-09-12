COVER Protocol (COVER) Price Down 24.7% Over Last Week

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One COVER Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $168.29 or 0.00367429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00062875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00163534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044527 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2021. COVER Protocol’s total supply is 82,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,162 coins. COVER Protocol’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cover Protocol provides peer to peer coverage with fungible tokens. It lets the market set coverage prices as opposed to a bonding curve. Cover Protocol allows DeFi users to be protected against smart contract risk. It stabilizes the turbulent DeFi space by instilling confidence and trust between protocols and their users. By bridging the gap between decentralized finance and traditional finance, Cover Protocol aims to open the doors of DeFi to all investors. The COVER Token and Migrations (SAFE2 to COVER) The exact token distribution can be found here. In our original plans, we had a tentative amount of 55,000 $COVER to be migrated. However, the amount of $COVER eligible in the snapshot for claiming (for those who missed the $SAFE =>$SAFE2 migration) was lower than expected by 150 tokens. For now, this difference of 150 $COVER will be minted to the treasury and we will hold a vote for $COVER holders to decide on what we do with these tokens.On release, $SAFE2 holders can migrate to $COVER while those who missed the $SAFE -> $SAFE2 migration will be eligible to claim a partial amount of their snapshotted balance. There will be a MIGRATE button on the left bottom of the side nav. This page refers to the updated version of COVER. Historical data prior to the update can be consulted here. “

COVER Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.