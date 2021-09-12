Credit Agricole S A Buys 3,500 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,601 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $142,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

