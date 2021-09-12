Credit Agricole S A Purchases 32,000 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.06% of Pretium Resources worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -88.82 and a beta of 0.73. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.