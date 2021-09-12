Credits Price Hits $0.0293 on Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Credits has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $6.56 million and $126,320.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.