Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,087 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $86.62 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.19.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

