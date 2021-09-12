Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.32.

CPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPG opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The firm had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

