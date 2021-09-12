Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 394.44 ($5.15).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 399.60 ($5.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 412.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 717.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.