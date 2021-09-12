Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.30.

Several analysts have commented on CEQP shares. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 3.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

