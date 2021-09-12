Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.99.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$1.90 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$297.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.52.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

