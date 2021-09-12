Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.99.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$1.90 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$297.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.52.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

