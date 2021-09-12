Critical Comparison: Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) vs. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Bank of Nova Scotia and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 4 7 0 2.64 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus price target of $85.97, indicating a potential upside of 39.68%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Citizens.

Dividends

The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of Nova Scotia 22.86% 13.87% 0.80% Citizens 15.77% 7.16% 0.57%

Volatility and Risk

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and Citizens’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.30 $5.04 billion $3.99 15.43 Citizens $51.02 million 1.96 $6.93 million N/A N/A

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats Citizens on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Co. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The company was founded on February 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, MS.

